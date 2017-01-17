<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Market Morning Briefing STOCKS The nervousness of the investors over the Trump inauguration this week has failed to trigger any significant correction in the markets so far, keeping the medium term trend bullish but the markets still need a fresh rise to avoid any strong profit booking bout. The US market will open today after a long weekend. The Dow (19885.73, -0.3%) has been trading sideways in the narrow range of 19700-20000 for the last 5 weeks, which is not a sign of reversal despite all the worries over the rally continue to crop up almost every other day. While the medium term Resistance at 20200-250 should be kept in mind, any downside reversal possibility will emerge only on a break below 19700-500. Dax (11554.71, -0.64%) is mirroring the sideways consolidation of the US market as it trades horizontally in the thin range of 11500-700 with no apparent directional bias. The medium term trend remains up as long as the index stays above 11400 and a fresh high can be seen by the end of the week if Dow surges higher. Shanghai (3097.35, -0.20%) has made a low at 3044 before bouncing back very sharply. While the trend remains firmly down, the downside may be limited to 3000-2980 for the next few days. The Nikkei (18981.57, -0.60%) is trading just below the support of 19000 but the chances of a bullish turnaround can’t be negated as long as it trades above 18750. On the other hand, a break below 18750 may invite another 2-3% decline but that’s a less preferred possibility. Nifty (8400.35) remains vulnerable to mild profit-taking in the run up to the Budget while it remains below 8443. If so, there could be chances of seeing 8300-8100. What we have to be care about is to see whether the Nifty can fall deeper towards 8000-7800 in the medium term or not. COMMODITIES Gold (1205.30) is stalling around the resistance of 1207-10 which must be overcome to extend the run to 1215-20. As noted yesterday, Gold-Euro (1135.60) is facing major resistance around 1135-37 too with 1152 waiting at the higher levels. With Dollar-Yen (114.06) not too far away from the support of 113.50, the chances of a correction setting in for Gold from the current levels can’t be ruled out. Silver (16.8230) is following the footsteps of Gold and stalling around the resistance of 16.90 in a similar fashion. Failure to rise above 16.90-95 may drag it down to 16.00. Brent (55.78) and WTI (52.52) show no inclination to move and may stay quiet till the US stockpiles data release on Wednesday. The broader range of 50-55 for WTI and 53-58 for Brent may continue for a few days more before any clear trending move emerges. Copper (2.6340) has corrected to 2.65 and beyond already in line with expectations and the correction may get deeper towards 2.60 or even 2.50 unless an immediate rise above 2.70 is seen. FOREX Currencies have been mostly steady yesterday since the USA was on holiday. The Dollar Index (101.49) is also managing to stay above crucial Support at 101.20 for now and could try and test crucial Resistance at 102.00 The Pound (1.2060) has managed to move up slightly and has intra-day Supports at 1.2020-05 now, but remains vulnerable to fresh decline while below 1.2100, waiting for Teresa May's speech today where she is expected to call for a "hard-Brexit", meaning the UK will not try to retain "partial" membership of the EU. Outlook for the other currencies remains the same. The Euro (1.0620) maintains its recent strength. Intra-week Support is seen at 1.0550-40 . A test of 1.07 on the upside is possible while that Support holds. Dollar-Yen (114.03) still looks like it could test Supports in the 113.50-00 region before bouncing. The Aussie (0.7476) has tight Support at 0.7450 for the day and could see a spike towards 0.7550 while that holds. Long-term Resistance seen at 0.7600. As mentioned yesterday, the Chinese Yuan (USDCNY = 6.8975) may be ranged between 6.9250 and 6.8750 with a bit a bearish bias. Dollar-Rupee (68.10) dipped a bit yesterday and may test crucial Support at 68.00 today from where a bounce towards 68.20 might again be possible. INTEREST RATES The US-Japan 10Yr Yield Spread (2.30%) may find Support between current levels and 2.20%. If it starts to move up again from there, it will enable Dollar-Yen (114.03) to also bounce from the mentioned Support region of 113.50-00. The German-US 2Yr Yield Spread (-1.92%) trades above long-term Support at -1.95% and could try to move up towards -1.90% or even -1.85% while the Support holds. This might enable the Euro (1.0620) to move up towards 1.07 as mentioned above. The Indian 10Yr GOI (6.58%) could rise a bit to test crucial long-term Resistance near 6.62%, which might well hold and push the Yield down again.