Market Morning Briefing STOCKS Equities have not seen much of movement since yesterday, with the exception of the Nikkei (18786) which has fallen due to Yen (113.09) strength. Some Support should be seen near 18500-300. Let us see if that holds. The Shanghai (3115) has moved up well from 3044 over the last three days. This suggests the long-term Support near 3000 on the Weekly Candles is strong. The Dow (19826.77, -0.3%) and DAX (11540) continue to tread water. The Nifty (8398) has come off yesterday in line with expectation and might see a pre-Budget dip towards 8300-8100. COMMODITIES Gold (1214.03), is trading above its resistance of 1207-10 which we have mentioned yesterday. It may extend the run to 1215-22, which is the next area of resistance. Silver (17.170) also passed the resistance of 16.90 in a similar fashion with gold. 17.77 will be the next resistance level for silver. Brent (55.63) and WTI (52.64) are almost unchanged and show no inclination to move till the US stockpiles data release on tomorrow. The broader range of 50-55 for WTI and 53-58 for Brent may continue for a few days more before any clear trending move emerges. Copper (2.6180) has corrected from 2.70 to 2.62 in line with expectations. 2.59 is the immediate support area and a break below that could open up 2.56 as well. FOREX There's been good action in the currency markets, especially in the Pound (1.2350), which zoomed to a high of 1.2425 after Teresa May outlined an unapologetic "clean break" from the EU, saying UK wants to be an equal partner with the EU and wants to be an open global player. The market had gone in Short into Teresa May's speech and is seeing short-covering now that can take the Pound up to 1.25 in the coming days. Dollar-Yen (113.05) fell below our target of 113 and saw a low near 112.43, testing the 21-week Moving Average Support near there. There's a decent chance that this might hold and if so, we could see 114.50-115.00 next week. The Euro (1.06902) saw a high of 1.0719 in line with expectation. Unsure now if it will fall back towards 1.06-05 next week or rise further towards 1.08. Possibly the market will be quiet ahead of the ECB Meeting tomorrow. As expected, the Aussie (0.7542) has spiked up to 0.7550 and might try to move higher towards 0.7650 while above 0.7500. But, it could see profit-taking if Gold (1215) stalls here. Following Trump's statement that the Dollar was too strong against the Yuan, the USDCNY (6.8626) has fallen, breaking below the 6.8750 support we were looking at, justifying our bearish bias. We have to judge whether the Yuan can strengthen further towards 6.8250 or not. Dollar-Rupee (67.95/96) came down to almost 67.90 yesterday, responding to all-round Dollar weakness. If the Support at 67.90 holds today, we may look for a rise back towards 68.00-10. But in case of further Dollar weakness globally (less preferred), we would have to allow for 67.80-70 as well. INTEREST RATES We continue to look for Support between 2.30% and 2.20% on the US-Japan 10Yr Yield Spread. If so, that should strengthen the Support near 112.50 on Dollar-Yen. The market will look towards the ECB meeting tomorrow for fresh trading clues. We see decent chances of German yields finding Resistances near current levels.