Market Morning Briefing STOCKS The Fed Chair Yellen remains upbeat on the US economy and inflation, justifying the projected rate hikes coming. This optimism has increased the risk appetite today. Dow (19804.72, -0.11%) continues to meander in the range of 19700-18000, reminiscent of the period of July-August'16 with no rise but still the bears incapable of pushing it down. Medium term trend remains up. DAX (11599.39, +0.51%) retested the lower end of the near term range of 11400-700 but the strong bounce from the support area of 11400 suggests the possibility of a new high towards 11800-900. Shanghai (3107.86, -0.17%) is creating a candle with a long tail, indicating strong bullish sentiment if it manages to close the week above the weekly open of 3105.In that case, it may retest the resistance of 3165-75. Nikkei (19071.30, +0.94%) has bounced from 18650 in a strong manner, raising the possibility of an end to the entire corrective phase starting from the Dec'16 high of 19593. A rise above 19300 may strengthen this bullish possibility. The lack of follow-through buying above 8443 on the Nifty (8417.00, +23%) when it rose to 8460 suggests need for caution on the Nifty. COMMODITIES Fed Chair Yellen has boosted the risk appetite, triggering an outflow of money from the safe havens of Gold and Yen (114.61). Gold (1201.22) has been rejected from the resistance zone of 1215-22 and a failure to rise above 1222 may extend the decline towards 1185-70 or even lower. The possibility of the long term downtrend reasserting itself can't be ignored at this point. Silver (16.97) managed to break above the major resistance 17.25 for just a brief while before the selling pressure overwhelmed it. It remains to be seen if the support near 16.80-70 holds and limits the correction. Brent (54.43) and WTI (51.51) have weakened as the US producers are expected to raise output even after the OPEC agreement to reduce output. While the broader range of 50-55 for WTI and 53-58 for Brent continues, persistent trading near the lower end of the range weakens the structure and increases the chances of an eventual breakdown. So the bulls must act within the next week to take the price towards fresh highs. Copper (2.632) is close to the target/support area of 2.59-56 which may hold for a few sessions before resolving. FOREX Yellen's comments on the course of US interest rates over the coming years (please see Interest Rates section below) has led to Dollar strength overnight. Dollar Index 101.28. Euro 1.0637, Yen 114.68, Pound 1.2283. Gold is down to 1201. Brent is also down to 54.40. The Euro (1.0637) may dip some more to test good Support at 1.0580 and then be ranged between 1.0580 and 1.0650 for a couple of days. Dollar-Yen (114.68) has immediate Resistance at 115.25 which needs to break to allow for further rise to 116. While 115.25 holds, we may see a near term range of 115.25 and 113.75. The Pound (1.2283) may choose to move sideways between 1.20-24 for the next few days. The Aussie (0.7524) dipped to a low of 0.7496 yesterday, and is bouncing a bit now. May test 0.7550 again near term. The Chinese Yuan (USDCNY 6.8545) has weakened a bit from a level of 6.8288 yesterday. Immediate Resistance seen at 6.8720. Long-term Support seen at 6.80. We may expect Dollar-Rupee to test 68.20 today. It is already being quoted near 68.22 on the NDF. While the Dollar has strengthened overnight, the Fed and the Trump administration are also apprehensive about ongoing Dollar strength. It will be interesting to see how they aim to influence not only China, but also Europe to allow their currencies to strengthen in the coming months. INTEREST RATES Yellen kind of said the Fed needs to ahead of the curve in raising rates, and not behind the curve as that could lead to nasty surprises. She said the economy is close to full employment and inflation is moving up towards 2%. She said the Fed needs to target 3% for the Fed rate and needs to keep raising rates a "few times" a year until 2019. Assuming she meant until end-2019, not beginning-2019, that means 3 years. Given current Fed Rate of 0.75%, that means 75bp hike every year for 3 years. This is possibly as transparent as it can get. US Yields have risen overnight. But the US 10Yr (2.43%) may run into near term Resistance near 2.48%. We have to see what the ECB says today. Recent data has been good and inflation is rising as well. The German 10Yr (0.36%) has unconventional Support near 0.30%, but also has long-term Resistance near 0.40%. The German-US 2Yr Spread (-1.95%) has come off well from the -1.90% Resistance. The US-Japan 10Yr Spread (2.36%) has also risen in line with expectation expressed over the last two days.