ActionForex.com
Jan 23 05:14 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Market Morning Briefing Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Kshitij Consultancy Services | Jan 23 17 04:01 GMT

Market Morning Briefing

STOCKS

The inauguration of Trump as the US President kept the Dow (19827.25, 0.48%) in the green but the range of 19700-18000 remained intact. Similarly, Dax (11630.13, +0.29%) stayed in its 5-week range of 11400-700 for another session. Unless there’s an immediate positive trigger, the range may continue for another couple of sessions before rising towards 11800-900.

Among the Asian markets, Shanghai (3132.01, +0.28%) has been rising towards the target of 3165-75 as expected though it has to break above the interim resistance around 3150, the strength of Yen (113.52) has pulled down Nikkei (18934.57, -1.06%). A failure to stay above 18850 may negate our expectations of the corrective phase ending soon and open further downside.

Nifty (8349.35, -1.02%) has resolved the 5-day range of 8370-8460 to the downside and may test 8300 and even the support zone of 8270-50.

FOREX

Trump's inauguration has been greeted with a weaker Dollar. The Dollar Index (100.39) trades near the lower end of the 100-104 range, with danger of further weakness ahead. The Euro (1.0743), Yen (113.60), Pound (1.2423), Yuan (USDCNY = 6.8419) and Aussie (0.7575) all trade stronger.

The Aussie (0.7575) faces near term Resistance near 0.7600. It may rise further if this Resistance is broken. The Pound (1.2423) faces important medium-term Resistance near current levels which may take time to break. Dollar-Yen (113.60) is testing crucial 21-Moving Average Support on the 3-day chart near the current level. This needs to hold in order to prevent a further decline to 112.60-50.

As warned on Friday, the {Euro (1.0743) has risen, and can test 1.0810-20 this week#eurusd-candles-Weekly, seriously denting expectations of medium/ long-term Euro weakness.

Dollar-Rupee is being quoted near 68.03/05 on the NDF market after having closed near 68.19/20 in the OTC market on Friday. A lower opening on the OTC is quite likely today in line with overall Dollar weakness.

 

About the Author

Kshitij Consultancy Service

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

These views/ forecasts/ suggestions, though proferred with the best of intentions, are based on our reading of the market at the time of writing. They are subject to change without notice.Though the information sources are believed to be reliable, the information is not guaranteed for accuracy. Those acting in the market on the basis of these are themselves responsibly for any profits or losses that might occur, without recourse to us. World financial markets, and especially the Foreign Exchange markets, are inherently risky and it is assumed that those who trade these markets are fully aware of the risk of real loss involved.

More from Kshitij Consultancy Services:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.