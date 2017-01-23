<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Market Morning Briefing STOCKS The inauguration of Trump as the US President kept the Dow (19827.25, 0.48%) in the green but the range of 19700-18000 remained intact. Similarly, Dax (11630.13, +0.29%) stayed in its 5-week range of 11400-700 for another session. Unless there’s an immediate positive trigger, the range may continue for another couple of sessions before rising towards 11800-900. Among the Asian markets, Shanghai (3132.01, +0.28%) has been rising towards the target of 3165-75 as expected though it has to break above the interim resistance around 3150, the strength of Yen (113.52) has pulled down Nikkei (18934.57, -1.06%). A failure to stay above 18850 may negate our expectations of the corrective phase ending soon and open further downside. Nifty (8349.35, -1.02%) has resolved the 5-day range of 8370-8460 to the downside and may test 8300 and even the support zone of 8270-50. FOREX Trump's inauguration has been greeted with a weaker Dollar. The Dollar Index (100.39) trades near the lower end of the 100-104 range, with danger of further weakness ahead. The Euro (1.0743), Yen (113.60), Pound (1.2423), Yuan (USDCNY = 6.8419) and Aussie (0.7575) all trade stronger. The Aussie (0.7575) faces near term Resistance near 0.7600. It may rise further if this Resistance is broken. The Pound (1.2423) faces important medium-term Resistance near current levels which may take time to break. Dollar-Yen (113.60) is testing crucial 21-Moving Average Support on the 3-day chart near the current level. This needs to hold in order to prevent a further decline to 112.60-50. As warned on Friday, the {Euro (1.0743) has risen, and can test 1.0810-20 this week#eurusd-candles-Weekly, seriously denting expectations of medium/ long-term Euro weakness. Dollar-Rupee is being quoted near 68.03/05 on the NDF market after having closed near 68.19/20 in the OTC market on Friday. A lower opening on the OTC is quite likely today in line with overall Dollar weakness.

