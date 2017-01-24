<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Market Morning Briefing STOCKS The US equities remained almost indifferent to Trump taking steps to pull US out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) as evident from the Dow (19799.85, -0.14%) closing almost flat, safely confined in the same range of 19700-18000.Dax (11545.75, -0.73%), with a small correction, returned to its own range of 11400-700 with no sign of any immediate breakout. US getting out of TPP may turn out to be beneficial for China but Shanghai (3136.06, -0.02%) is stalling around the interim resistance of 3150 which must be broken above to open up higher targets of 3165-75. Nikkei (18859.33, -0.17%) has been in a slow grind for the last 2 sessions and unless Yen (112.87) weakens immediately, it would be difficult for the index to rise. At this point, only a break above 19100 may confirm a reversal to the upside. The concerns over Trump’s protectionist rhetoric is worrying the Indian markets as evident from Nifty (8391.50, +0.50%) struggling to protect its intraday gains for the last 3 sessions. Instead of declining to 8300 as expected, it actually fought the bears to recover some of the lost ground by the closing though it faces immediate resistance near 8410-15. COMMODITIES Sustained Dollar (99.95) weakness keeps Gold (1217.49) strong and near the higher end of the near term range of 1195-1230. While the chances of a sudden pullback to 1200 still can’t be ruled out but no directional bias as long as Gold trades in this range. Silver (17.18), remains almost unchanged, near the higher end of its range 16.70-17.30. Brent (55.46) and WTI (52.96)remain stuck in their respective ranges of 50-55 (52-54) for WTI and 53-58 (narrower range 54-57) for Brent. Copper (2.648) remains in an uptrend with fresh chances of testing 2.70-72 which may cap the upside in the near to medium term. FOREX The US Treasury Secretary seeing Dollar (99.95) as overvalued isn’t helpful for the Dollar, as evident from Dollar trading below 100.00. It is a very significant time for the Dollar as the support zone of 99.50-00 must hold to keep the upside possibilities open. A break below 99.00 may trigger a sharp selloff or at least severe long liquidation. Naturally, Euro (1.0759) remains strong with the target/resistance of 1.0810-50 not too far away. Dollar-Yen (112.82) is trading below Dec’16 low, close to the downside targets of 112.60-50 and may test even 112.00-111.65 before bouncing back. Pound (1.2527) looks ready to to test 1.28 levels in the next few days if it manages to stay above the support of 1.2400-2380. The Aussie (0.7596) is testing the resistance of 0.7600 but the advance in the last 5 days have been laborious and considering the highly overbought state, the bulls should be cautious as the chances of a sharp correction can’t be ruled out now. Dollar-Rupee (68.20) has been in a contracting phase for almost 2 weeks now and even the current Dollar weakness has failed to influence it much. It may spend the rest of the week in the range of 67.90-68.30 despite the global cues. INTEREST RATES With Trump-concern making the markets anxious, all the US Treasuries are seeing renewed buying as evident from the yields coming down. The US 30Yr (2.99%) has failed to rise above 3.20-25%, in line with our expectations. The US 10Yr (2.40%) and the 5Yr (1.88%) are declining too but the shorter term yields are falling faster compared to the longer term ones, as seen from the widening US 10-5 Yr yield differential (0.53%). While the falling yields make Dollar (99.95) weaker, the German-US 2Yr (-1.84%) rising sharply above the near term resistance of -1.90% has pushed Euro (1.0759) up but the Euro bulls still need a firm break of German-US 10Yr (-2.04%) above the resistance of -1.95%. Otherwise, both the differentials and Euro may come down again in the coming days. The 10Yr GOI (6.5921%) is close to the near term resistance of 6.65% and a successful break above 6.65% may reverse the downtrend and open up higher targets of 6.90%. It remains to be seen if the breakout takes place or not.