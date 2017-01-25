<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Market Morning Briefing STOCKS Global corporate results have driven almost all the markets higher and the US market to a new high. Among the two major US indices, S&P 500 (2280.07, +0.66%) hit a fresh life high though Dow (19912.71, +0.57%) is yet to rise above 20000. While the highly overbought state in the near term allows for the possibility of a correction, the trend remains up. A weekly closing above 20000 may add to the strength and help the index to rise further towards 20300. Dax (11594.94, +0.43%) is still stuck in the range of 11400-700 and it remains to be seen if it manages to rise above 11700 aided by the global cues. Shanghai (3144.36, +0.06%) is testing the interim resistance of 3150 for the second consecutive session and the near term trend depends on the success or failure to break this resistance. Wait and watch. Nikkei (18994.33, +1.10%) tried to stage a comeback with Yen (113.48) weakening but with Yen finding support at 114 against Dollar, the index failed to advance beyond our resistance of 19100 and the near term downtrend still remains intact. Major support coming at 18650-500 which may be tested if the downtrend gathers momentum to the downside. Nifty (8475.80, +1.00%), contrary to expectations, made a fresh high for the month and now may rise further to 8550-75, a formidable resistance. It must be noted though, that today’s rally has boosted the technical structure and in the coming days, a lot of upside possibilities are opening up. COMMODITIES Gold (1208.3) is trading within its near term range of 1195-1230 due to lack of fresh momentum in Dollar Index (104.14). No directional bias as long as Gold trades in this range. Silver (17.08), also remains almost unchanged, within its range of 16.70-17.30. Brent (55.30) and WTI (52.42)remain stuck in their respective ranges of 53-58 (narrower range 54-57) for Brent and 50-55 (52-54) for WTI. Copper (2.7025) continues its uptrend with fresh chances of testing 2.7530, a formidable resistance thus it could consolidate a bit within 2.61-75 range. Only a close above 2.76 could extend the bullish momentum further. FOREX Dollar Index (100.18) has recovered a bit but it may be too early to conclude that it has found a bottom. After weakening considerably for the last 3 sessions, a bit of short covering in Dollar and a bout of profit booking in the majors is normal but it remains to be seen if this recovery of the Dollar is sustainable. The most important support remains unchanged at 99.50-00 which may be tested yet. Euro (1.0730) is in a shallow correction right now but the near term trend remains up and the target/resistance of 1.0810-50 remains unchanged. Dollar-Yen (113.47) wiped out the entire loss incurred in the previous session as it bounced back from our target/support of 112.50 but the failure to rise above 114.00 for the third consecutive session may push it down towards 112.50-00 again. Pound (1.2530) retested the support of 1.24 but the strong bounce reasserts the strength which may propel it back to 1.26 initially and then to 1.28. Aussie (0.7539), just as expected, has corrected sharply enough to wipe out the previous 2 days’ gains in a single session. A break below the interim support 0.7530-20 may drag it down to 0.7450-25. Dollar-Rupee (68.15) remains in the same contracting range of 67.90-68.30 with still no sign of any resolution. The next couple of sessions may see another bout of oscillation in the same range with no directional bias. INTEREST RATES Both the German 2Yr (-0.67%) and the 5Yr (-0.42%) yields are facing medium term resistances at the current levels but the 10Yr (0.41%) has still got room to rise towards 0.60%. The market prefers the near term bonds right now, which is evident from the rising German 10-5 Yr (0.83%) which may rally further towards 1.00%. The Japanese 30-10Yr (0.73%) is trying to crawl above the long term resistance around 0.70-75%, which if successful, may help Japan 30Yr (0.81%) to rally towards 1.00% or even 1.15% while the 10Yr (0.08%) faces major long term resistance at 0.15%, capping the upside in the near to medium term.