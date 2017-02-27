On the 4h chart of NZDUSD we can see a nice eight wave cycle in play, with price specifically trading in the second phase of this cycle. If we are on the right track then current upward activity is part of the final leg C, that is trading in final stages. That said we believe upside may be limited in the near-term around the 50.0 or 61.8 Fibonacci ratio, as this three wave A-B-C move is regarded as a temporary correction. As such bearish movement may follow in the next few trading days.

