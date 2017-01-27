S&P500 Nicely Turning Up Out Of A Triangle Correction

S&P500 broke to a new all-time highs which has been expected to happen this week based on substructures of an Elliott Wave triangle. We have seen a nice push above 2272 wave D) swing high that confirmed end of a pattern, so ideally market is now underway up to 2320 after 2300 target has already been reached, but impulse up from 2251 still not finished.

About the Author

Elliott Wave Financial Service

Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage on your account in connection with, the use of our products.