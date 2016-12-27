<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> The Wave Structure and Main Fib Levels in Last Week of 2016 EUR/USD 4 hour The EUR/USD downtrend is building a major consolidation zone the broken support levels from 2015 (dotted greens). Price will need to break below support (green/blue) before a bearish continuation becomes more likely. 1 hour The EUR/USD is building a bear flag chart pattern (red/blue) as part of the expanded wave 4 (purple). A break above the Fib levels of wave 4 vs 3 would invalidate the current wave structure. A bearish breakout below the support (blue) could see price continue with the downtrend. GBP/USD 4 hour The GBP/USD downtrend should continue as long as price stays in the bearish channel (green/red). When the 'Cable' breaks support again, price could fall towards the Fibonacci targets in the upcoming trading weeks and retest the previous bottom (green line). 1 hour The GBP/USD has made a bearish turn at the Fibonacci levels of wave 4 (orange), which would become invalidated if price breaks above the 61.8% Fib. A breakout below the channel (green) could indicate a continuation of the wave 5 (orange). USD/JPY 4 hour The USD/JPY uptrend is building a retracement with a contracting triangle chart pattern. A break above the resistance level (red) could see price continue towards the Fibonacci targets. 1 hour The USD/JPY seems to be building a wave 1 and 2 (green) within the uptrend. A break above the resistance trend line (red) could see price continue towards the Fibonacci targets. A break below support (green) and the Fibonacci levels would invalidate the wave structure.