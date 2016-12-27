ActionForex.com
Dec 27 07:50 GMT

The Wave Structure and Main Fib Levels in Last Week of 2016 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Admiral Markets | Dec 27 16 05:09 GMT

The Wave Structure and Main Fib Levels in Last Week of 2016

EUR/USD

4 hour

The EUR/USD downtrend is building a major consolidation zone the broken support levels from 2015 (dotted greens). Price will need to break below support (green/blue) before a bearish continuation becomes more likely.

1 hour

The EUR/USD is building a bear flag chart pattern (red/blue) as part of the expanded wave 4 (purple). A break above the Fib levels of wave 4 vs 3 would invalidate the current wave structure. A bearish breakout below the support (blue) could see price continue with the downtrend.

GBP/USD

4 hour

The GBP/USD downtrend should continue as long as price stays in the bearish channel (green/red). When the 'Cable' breaks support again, price could fall towards the Fibonacci targets in the upcoming trading weeks and retest the previous bottom (green line).

1 hour

The GBP/USD has made a bearish turn at the Fibonacci levels of wave 4 (orange), which would become invalidated if price breaks above the 61.8% Fib. A breakout below the channel (green) could indicate a continuation of the wave 5 (orange).

USD/JPY

4 hour

The USD/JPY uptrend is building a retracement with a contracting triangle chart pattern. A break above the resistance level (red) could see price continue towards the Fibonacci targets.

1 hour

The USD/JPY seems to be building a wave 1 and 2 (green) within the uptrend. A break above the resistance trend line (red) could see price continue towards the Fibonacci targets. A break below support (green) and the Fibonacci levels would invalidate the wave structure.

 

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.

