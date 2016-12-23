Triangle On USDJPY Points Towards 120 Mark

USDJPY is sideways, but in late stages of a triangle so ideally wave four is going to send prices higher now into wave five, close to 120.00 area. But as always it's good to be patient for final confirmation of a next leg up wave d) at 117.88 needs to be broken. In such case price can make a new impulse up. For now, triangle remains valid as long as 116.53 holds.

