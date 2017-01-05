|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Admiral Markets |
Jan 05 17 08:11 GMT
|
US Dollar Bearish Momentum After Failing To Break Resistance
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD was unable to break below the critical support level (blue) and instead bounced strongly to the upside. The bounce indicates that an expansion within wave 2 (brown) is most likely.
The EUR/USD break above the resistance trend line (dotted orange) changed the wave count to the current form because a larger bullish correction became more likely. The EUR/USD could expand the correction (wave W blue) unless price breaks below the main support (blue).
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD broke the resistance trend line (dotted red) and is building a larger retracement within a wave 4 (blue) correction. A wave 4 (blue) typically retraces back to the 23.6-38.2-50% Fibonacci levels.
The GBP/USD broke above resistance (dotted red) and extended the ABC (grey) within wave Y (orange). Price is in a wave 4 (dark red) unless a break out occurs below the 61.88% Fibonacci level. A break above the resistance (red) could see price complete a wave 5 (dark red).
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY broke above the resistance trend line (dotted orange) but did not manage to break above the previous top (red). The bearish turn around could indicate a completion of wave 5 (orange) and also wave 3 (purple) and the start of a wave 4 (purple) correction.
The USD/JPY is most likely building a bearish 5 wave pattern within wave A (blue) of wave 4 (purple).
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
