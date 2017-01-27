|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Admiral Markets
Jan 27 17 07:42 GMT
|
US Dollar Breaks Trend Lines And Recovers Impulsively
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD has made a bearish turn at the 78.6% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1 (brown) and has broken below the support of the rising wedge chart pattern (dotted blue). This bearish break could be a wave 1 (blue) of wave 3 (brown). The alternative scenario could be an ABC rather than a 1 (blue) which would indicate a larger correction.
The EUR/USD could be in a wave 4 correction (orange) within wave 1 (blue). After wave 1 (blue) there could be a deep pullback for wave 2 without breaking the top (this would otherwise invalidate the count).
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD seems to have completed an ABC zigzag (blue) at the main 100% Fibonacci target of wave C vs A. The bearish reaction could be either impulsive or corrective. At the moment a complex correction (wave W blue) is the favourite.
The GBP/USD could be building an ABC zigzag (orange) or a impulsive 5 wave. This depends on whether price breaks the support level (blue) and falls below the 100% Fibonacci target of wave C vs A.
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY broke above the resistance of the bearish triangle (dotted orange) and the downtrend channel (dotted red). This could signal the completion of wave 4 (purple) and the start of the wave 5 (purple).
The breakout could be part of a wave 3 (brown) within a larger wave 1 (blue).
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
