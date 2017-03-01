ActionForex.com
Mar 01 08:30 GMT

US Dollar Regains Control And Starts Bullish Wave-3 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Admiral Markets | Mar 01 17 06:58 GMT

US Dollar Regains Control And Starts Bullish Wave-3

Currency pair EUR/USD

The EUR/USD broke the support trend line (dotted blue). A break below the previous bottom (green line) indicates that wave 2 (purple) has most likely been completed. A bullish bounce at the support level could extend the correction within wave 2.

The EUR/USD is probably building an ABC (green) zigzag correction unless price manages to break the support and 127.2% Fibonacci target. In that case the wave formation is probably a 123 rather than an ABC (green) within larger waves 3 of the 4 hour chart.

Currency pair GBP/USD

The GBP/USD showed a bearish breakout below support (dotted blue), which could see price start a wave 3 (blue/green). Price needs to reach the 161.8% Fibonacci target to confirm a wave 3 (blue).

The GBP/USD completed an ABC (orange) zigzag correction and broke below the support trend line (dotted green). There could be 5 wave (orange) within wave 3 (blue) if price reaches beyond the 138.2% Fibonacci target.

Currency pair USD/JPY

The USD/JPY challenged the bottom of wave 1 (blue line) and invalidation point of the wave structure but did not break below it. The wave 1-2 (blue) therefore is still valid. Price has broken above the resistance (orange line), which could indicate that the bearish correction has been completed.

The USD/JPY has broken above the resistance (orange line), which could indicate that the bearish correction has been completed.
 

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.

