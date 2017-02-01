|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Admiral Markets |
Feb 01 17 07:53 GMT
|
US Dollar Struggles To Find Strength During January
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD turned around – yet again – for one more bullish push higher. The price action, however, remains very choppy and corrective. Price has also reached the next Fibonacci resistance: the 88.6% level. A break above the 88.6% makes a wave 2 (brown) unlikely and a break above 100% invalidates this wave structure. A break below support could spark waves 3.
The EUR/USD bearish price action was an ABC correction (green) and price could have completed a bullish ABC correction too. The wave C (green) could continue higher if price breaks above resistance (red) and the 138.2% Fibonacci.
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD broke above the bearish channel (dotted brown line). The price action in the channel is relatively choppy compared to the bullish price action and hence the wave count has been changed to reflect a potential bullish (green) wave count within wave 4 (purple).
The GBP/USD could expand the wave B (green) correction via an expanded WXY (blue) correction. A break above the 138.2% Fibonacci level invalidates the wave X vs W.
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY made another attempt to reach the 38.2% Fibonacci level of wave 4 (purple). Either the 38.2% or 50% are likely bounce spots for such a wave 4 (purple).
The USD/JPY is building an ABC (orange) bearish zigzag within wave Y (brown).
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
