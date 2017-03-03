<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/CAD At Swing High Resistance

To end the week, we take a quick look at a 4 hourly level in the Loonie.

We haven't featured USD/CAD on the blog for a while, so lets take a look at this major level on the 4 hourly that jumps out at us and put the pair in play.

USD/CAD 4 Hourly:

As you can see, the Loonie has shot back up to test resistance at swing highs from a month ago. Just look at how hard and fast price rejected out of the level that last time!

Is something similar on the cards again this time around?