USD/CAD At Swing High Resistance Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Vantage FX | Mar 03 17 02:39 GMT

USD/CAD At Swing High Resistance

To end the week, we take a quick look at a 4 hourly level in the Loonie.

We haven't featured USD/CAD on the blog for a while, so lets take a look at this major level on the 4 hourly that jumps out at us and put the pair in play.

USD/CAD 4 Hourly:

As you can see, the Loonie has shot back up to test resistance at swing highs from a month ago. Just look at how hard and fast price rejected out of the level that last time!

Is something similar on the cards again this time around?
 

About the Author

Vantage FX

