Daily Forex Technicals
Written by Vantage FX
Mar 03 17 02:39 GMT
USD/CAD At Swing High Resistance
To end the week, we take a quick look at a 4 hourly level in the Loonie.
We haven't featured USD/CAD on the blog for a while, so lets take a look at this major level on the 4 hourly that jumps out at us and put the pair in play.
USD/CAD 4 Hourly:
As you can see, the Loonie has shot back up to test resistance at swing highs from a month ago. Just look at how hard and fast price rejected out of the level that last time!
Is something similar on the cards again this time around?