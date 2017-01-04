USD/CAD Bullish SHS Pattern Shaping Up

POC (potential right shoulder, historical buyers, order block, 61.8) 1.3260-80 could spike the price to the upside providing that price stays above 1.3230. Targets are 1.3350 and 1.3400. Only if we see a 4h close above 1.3400 the pair will aim for 1.3500 and above. Above 1.3600 the pair will breakout of bullish SHS pattern and the 1.3800 should be exposed. So at this time for intra day and intra week swing trading pay attention to POC zone and possible rejection should POC is reached.

As we approach the President elect Trump's inauguration date later this month, the USD data has been very sound to begin the year. Whilst Commodities prices in general have strengthened since Trump indicated he wanted to rebuild America's infrastructure, the price of Oil has dipped in recent days. Nonetheless, the CAD has been performing pretty well, and on the Daily TF, we seem to have had a double top on this pair at 1.36, that pulls the price down. As you can see on weekly chart the price is retracing towards POC zone where it could shape Inverted Head and Shoulders (Bullish SHS) pattern.

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.