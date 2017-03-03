ActionForex.com
Mar 03 04:01 GMT

USD/CAD Rises To Key Resistance On Fed Expectations, Falling Crude Oil Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Forex.com | Mar 03 17 03:00 GMT

USD/CAD Rises To Key Resistance On Fed Expectations, Falling Crude Oil

USD/CAD reached a key resistance level at 1.3400 on Thursday as the US dollar continued to rise on higher expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, and the energy-linked Canadian dollar was dragged down by falling crude oil prices.

Expectations of a mid-March rate hike by the Fed have risen dramatically as Fed officials continue to give hawkish signals. These signals could become even louder on Friday, when several of those officials, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, will be giving key speeches.

Crude oil prices dropped sharply on Thursday after it was seen that Russia's oil production showed no change in February, which implied that the major oil producer may not be complying with OPEC's deal to cut production, in which Russia is a participant.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada left its overnight rate unchanged at 0.50%, as expected. In doing so, the central bank cited "persistent economic slack in Canada, in contrast to the United States.”

USD/CAD's rise this week has been dramatic, further extending its mid-February rebound off major support at the 1.3000 level.

The current 1.3400 level represents a key historical support/resistance level and a critical juncture for USD/CAD.

In the event of further hawkishness emanating from Friday's Fed speakers and/or further weakness in crude oil, a breakout above 1.3400 could lead to an extension of USD/CAD's recent surge. A strong breakout could open the way towards a key resistance target at 1.3600, which is the area of the last major high in late December.
 

Forex.com

DISCLAIMER: The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase of sale of any currency. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

