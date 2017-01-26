ActionForex.com
USD/CHF: Limited To 1.0026 High On Bounce From The .9960 Low Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Jan 26 17 07:32 GMT

EUR/USD

Firm in range above the 1.0700 level and strength to clear the 1.0775 high will see scope to target the 1.0800 level. Beyond this will expose strong resistance at the 1.0851/74 area. Support is at the 1.0700/1.0685 area and where break is needed to see room for deeper pullback to 1.0620/1.0580 area. [PL]

USD/CHF

USD/JPY

EUR/CHF

Choppy within a narrow range with upside bias evident from the 1.0680 low and scope seen for retest of the 1.0762 resistance. Clearance will extend recovery from the 1.0680 low and shift focus to the 1.0800 level. Below the 1.0700 level will expose the 1.0680 low to retest. [PL]

GBP/USD

Boosted by the break of inverted Head-shoulder pattern on Monday and positive stance seen on daily technical tools, upmove continues to extend with bulls targeting the objective of this formation at 1.2846. [W.T]

EUR/GBP

Breakdown from the .8572 support has seen follow-through to the .8500 level. Break here will expose strong support at .8450 then the 200-day MA, now at .8406. Upside see recent lows at .8565 and .8610 now reverting to resistance. [PL]
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

