USD/CHF: Limited To 1.0026 High On Bounce From The .9960 Low EUR/USD Firm in range above the 1.0700 level and strength to clear the 1.0775 high will see scope to target the 1.0800 level. Beyond this will expose strong resistance at the 1.0851/74 area. Support is at the 1.0700/1.0685 area and where break is needed to see room for deeper pullback to 1.0620/1.0580 area. [PL] USD/CHF Firm in range above the 1.0700 level and strength to clear the 1.0775 high will see scope to target the 1.0800 level. Beyond this will expose strong resistance at the 1.0851/74 area. Support is at the 1.0700/1.0685 area and where break is needed to see room for deeper pullback to 1.0620/1.0580 area. [PL] USD/JPY Firm in range above the 1.0700 level and strength to clear the 1.0775 high will see scope to target the 1.0800 level. Beyond this will expose strong resistance at the 1.0851/74 area. Support is at the 1.0700/1.0685 area and where break is needed to see room for deeper pullback to 1.0620/1.0580 area. [PL] EUR/CHF Choppy within a narrow range with upside bias evident from the 1.0680 low and scope seen for retest of the 1.0762 resistance. Clearance will extend recovery from the 1.0680 low and shift focus to the 1.0800 level. Below the 1.0700 level will expose the 1.0680 low to retest. [PL] GBP/USD Boosted by the break of inverted Head-shoulder pattern on Monday and positive stance seen on daily technical tools, upmove continues to extend with bulls targeting the objective of this formation at 1.2846. [W.T] EUR/GBP Breakdown from the .8572 support has seen follow-through to the .8500 level. Break here will expose strong support at .8450 then the 200-day MA, now at .8406. Upside see recent lows at .8565 and .8610 now reverting to resistance. [PL]