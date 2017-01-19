ActionForex.com
Jan 19 06:35 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USD/JPY's Bullish 250 Pip Bounce Within Downtrend Channel Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Admiral Markets | Jan 19 17 05:40 GMT

USD/JPY's Bullish 250 Pip Bounce Within Downtrend Channel

Currency pair USD/JPY

The USD/JPY failed to break below the support trend line (green) of the downtrend channel (red/green) and instead price broke above an internal resistance trend line (dotted orange). The USD/JPY might have completed the wave 4 (purple) correction but a break above the channel is needed as a confirmation. The resistance (red) of the channel is a critical break or bounce zone for the direction of the trend.

The USD/JPY has either built an ABC or a 123 (brown). The latter is most likely if price bounces at the support trend line (blue) and Fibonacci levels of wave 4 vs 3.

Currency pair EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is building a bullish channel (orange/blue lines) within a bullish ABC (green) zigzag. The next major Fibonacci level is the 78.6% Fib of wave 2 (brown), which is invalidated if price breaks above the 100% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1.

The EUR/USD failed to break above the resistance trend line (red) and in fact broke below the support trend line (dotted green). The retracement however could still be part of a wave 4 (orange) correction. Although a deep retracement for a wave 4 (orange) is unusual, the invalidation level of this wave structure occurs if price breaks below the 78.6% Fib.

Currency pair GBP/USD

The GBP/USD strong momentum after failing to break the 1.20 round level has been labelled as a wave A (blue). So far price has been moving lower in a choppy manner, which could confirm a wave B (blue). The Fibonacci levels of wave B vs A could therefore act as support levels.

The GBP/USD respected the 38.2% Fibonacci level of wave B vs A but a break above resistance (red) is needed before there is a higher chance that wave B (blue) has been completed. A break below the 38.2% Fib suggests that price could retrace to lower Fib levels.
 

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.

More from Admiral Markets:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.