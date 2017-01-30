|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Admiral Markets |
Jan 30 17 07:39 GMT
|
USD/JPY Approaches Critical Decision Zone At 114
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY broke above the resistance of the bearish trend line (dotted red). This could signal the completion of wave 4 (purple) and the start of the wave 5 (purple).
The wave 4 (brown) retracement is invalidated if price pushes below the 61.8% Fibonacci level of wave 4 vs 3 and the previous top of wave 1 (brown). A bearish breakout (red arrow) could occur below the support level (blue) whereas a bullish breakout (green arrow) could occur above the resistance trend line (red).
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD showed a bearish turn at the 78.6% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1 (brown). A break above the resistance trend line (red) could indicate a larger correction towards the 88.6% Fibonacci level.
The EUR/USD bearish reaction could be a wave 1 (blue) but a break above the 100% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1 invalidates this wave count.
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD seems to have completed an ABC zigzag (blue) and at the moment seems to be expanding a complex correction (wave W blue).
The GBP/USD built an ABC zigzag (orange) within a potential larger correction (WXY blue).
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
