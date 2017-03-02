<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY Attempts To Reclaim 114.00 'I think the Fed will get a green light [to raise rates] unless a very bad [U.S.] jobs data comes out next week.' – Yukio Ishizuki, Daiwa Securities (based on Reuters) Pair's Outlook Expectations of the Fed raising rates in March caused the US Dollar to strengthen against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, particularly against the Yen. The US Dollar, however, was unable to reclaim the 114.00 level, although did try to do so. The bearish trend-line was pierced, which suggests that another rally today is likely, with the 114.60 area being the ceiling, as a number of significant levels form a strong resistance area there. Technical studies, on the other hand, are unable to confirm this outlook, as they keep giving mixed signals. Nevertheless, the base case scenario is a close above 114.00 today. Traders' Sentiment Traders retain a positive outlook towards the Greenback, with 62% of all open positions being long (previously 66%). At the same time, the share of buy orders remains unchanged at 55%.