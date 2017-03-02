|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group |
Mar 02 17 10:55 GMT
|
USD/JPY Attempts To Reclaim 114.00
'I think the Fed will get a green light [to raise rates] unless a very bad [U.S.] jobs data comes out next week.' – Yukio Ishizuki, Daiwa Securities (based on Reuters)
Pair's Outlook
Expectations of the Fed raising rates in March caused the US Dollar to strengthen against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, particularly against the Yen. The US Dollar, however, was unable to reclaim the 114.00 level, although did try to do so. The bearish trend-line was pierced, which suggests that another rally today is likely, with the 114.60 area being the ceiling, as a number of significant levels form a strong resistance area there. Technical studies, on the other hand, are unable to confirm this outlook, as they keep giving mixed signals. Nevertheless, the base case scenario is a close above 114.00 today.
Traders' Sentiment
Traders retain a positive outlook towards the Greenback, with 62% of all open positions being long (previously 66%). At the same time, the share of buy orders remains unchanged at 55%.
About the Author
Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.