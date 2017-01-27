ActionForex.com
Jan 27 12:20 GMT

USD/JPY Attempts To Reclaim 115.00 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 27 17 10:45 GMT

USD/JPY Attempts To Reclaim 115.00

'The dollar will shift into 105-110 yen range, and around the turn of the year, it's possible it will break 100 yen.' – Eisuke Sakakibara, a former top currency official at Japan's Finance Ministry (based on Bloomberg)

Pair's Outlook

A strong rally on Thursday caused the USD/JPY pair to breach the four-week down-trend, with even the second resistance area failing to limit the gains. The Buck is poised for another bullish development today, with the main target being the 116.00 mark, where the weekly R1 and the monthly PP are located at. The Greenback, however, is likely to struggle at reaching this level, as it has another supply area on its path circa 114.90, formed by the 20 and the 55-day SMAs. Moreover, technical indicators are unable to confirm this outlook, as they are giving mixed signals today.

Traders' Sentiment

Market sentiment is now equally divided between the bulls and the bears. At the same time, the share of purchase orders added nine percentage points, having risen to a total of 69%.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

