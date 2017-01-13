|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Admiral Markets
Jan 13 17 06:08 GMT
|
USD/JPY Builds ABC Correction Towards 23.6% Fibonacci
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY has built an ABC (blue) correction towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of wave 4 (purple). The 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci levels of wave 4 (purple) are potential bouncing spots for a continuation of the larger uptrend on the daily chart.
The USD/JPY bounced at the 23.6% Fibonacci level. A breakout above the resistance trend line (red) is needed before an uptrend continuation becomes more likely.
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD broke the resistance trend line (dotted orange) and turned at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. This could complete the wave 2 (brown) correction, although price could test the higher 78.6% Fib as well. The wave 2 (brown) is invalidated if price breaks above the 100% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1.
The EUR/USD completed the ABC zigzag (green) pattern as expected. Whether the bullish waves Y correction are finished depends on the breakout direction below the support (blue/green) or above the 61.8% Fib.
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD downtrend channel stays intact after price showed a bearish bounce at the resistance trend line (red).
The GBP/USD completed an ABC zigzag (grey) within wave 4 (orange) at a deep 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. A break below support (green) could see price move towards the Fibonacci targets.
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
