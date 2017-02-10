|
Daily Forex Technicals
Written by Admiral Markets
Feb 10 17 08:07 GMT
USD/JPY Bullish 200 Pip Momentum Reaches Bearish Channel
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY indeed made a bullish bounce at the wave 4 (purple) and broke above the resistance (dotted orange) of the falling wedge chart pattern. Now price is challenging the larger resistance trend line (red). A bullish breakout would be part of a wave 3 (blue) within wave 5 (purple).
The USD/JPY broke the resistance (dotted orange) of the triangle chart pattern and is showing strong bullish momentum. The bullish price action could last within the channel (red/green lines). A break below that channel could start a wave 4 (brown) correction and price could bounce at the Fibonacci levels of wave 4 vs 3. A break below the trend line (green) and the 50% Fib would make a wave4 unlikely.
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is close to a break or bounce decision zone at a support trend line (blue). A bullish bounce could see a larger wave 2 (blue) develop whereas a bearish breakout could see wave 3 (purple) continue.
The EUR/USD is most likely building an ABC (green) zigzag within wave 2 (blue) unless price breaks below the bottom (green line).
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD is building an ABC (blue) correction within wave 4 (purple). The support (blue) and resistance (red) trend lines are critical for a potential breakout towards the larger support (green) or resistance (brown).
The GBP/USD could have built a leading diagonal (grey 5 waves) within wave 1 (purple) but a break below the 100% level invalidates that structure. A break above resistance (red/orange) trend lines is needed before a wave 3 (purple) becomes more likely.
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
