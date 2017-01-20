<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY Bullish Breakout Above Down Trend Channel

Currency pair USD/JPY

The USD/JPY seems to have carefully broke above the resistance (dotted red) of the downtrend channel (red/green), which could be a first signal that the wave 4 (purple) correction has been completed.

The USD/JPY has completed a 5 wave structure (brown), which most likely completed wave 1 (blue). Price will most likely use the Fibonacci levels of wave 2 vs 1 as support levels. A break below the 100% Fib invalidates the wave count.

Currency pair EUR/USD

The EUR/USD bounced at the 50% Fibonacci level of the wave X vs W and it is now approaching a trend line (red). A break above this resistance could see price move up towards the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of wave 2 vs 1. Any price action above the 100% level invalidates the wave 2 (brown).

The EUR/USD is expanding the correction via a WXY (green). Within wave Y (green) price could potentially build a zigzag.

Currency pair GBP/USD

The GBP/USD could be building a larger ABC zigzag (blue) and hence the Fibonacci levels of wave B vs A could act as support levels. The wave C (blue) Fibonacci levels could be targets.

The GBP/USD broke above multiple resistance levels (dotted red). A break below support (blue) would make a wave 3 (orange) unlikely and a larger correction within wave B is probable. Price could retest the Fib levels of wave B vs A.