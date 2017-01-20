|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Admiral Markets |
Jan 20 17 07:29 GMT
|
USD/JPY Bullish Breakout Above Down Trend Channel
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY seems to have carefully broke above the resistance (dotted red) of the downtrend channel (red/green), which could be a first signal that the wave 4 (purple) correction has been completed.
The USD/JPY has completed a 5 wave structure (brown), which most likely completed wave 1 (blue). Price will most likely use the Fibonacci levels of wave 2 vs 1 as support levels. A break below the 100% Fib invalidates the wave count.
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD bounced at the 50% Fibonacci level of the wave X vs W and it is now approaching a trend line (red). A break above this resistance could see price move up towards the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of wave 2 vs 1. Any price action above the 100% level invalidates the wave 2 (brown).
The EUR/USD is expanding the correction via a WXY (green). Within wave Y (green) price could potentially build a zigzag.
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD could be building a larger ABC zigzag (blue) and hence the Fibonacci levels of wave B vs A could act as support levels. The wave C (blue) Fibonacci levels could be targets.
The GBP/USD broke above multiple resistance levels (dotted red). A break below support (blue) would make a wave 3 (orange) unlikely and a larger correction within wave B is probable. Price could retest the Fib levels of wave B vs A.
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
More from Admiral Markets:
Latest in Technical Analysis