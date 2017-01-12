ActionForex.com
Jan 12

USD/JPY Continues To Suffer From Trump' Conference Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 12 17 10:40 GMT

USD/JPY Continues To Suffer From Trump' Conference

'At this stage, we expect this level [114.00] to offer solid support. That said, the downward pressure would continue to increase unless USD can reclaim 116.40 within the next few days.' – UOB Group (based on FXStreet)

Pair's Outlook

After experienced some high volatility, the US Dollar suffered another leg down on Wednesday, but managed to remain above the immediate support, namely the weekly S1. Moreover, Donald Trump said nothing to support USD bulls yesterday, causing bears to take over. This USD/JPY weakness is likely to persist today, with the immediate support area around 115.00, namely the weekly S1 and the Bollinger band, being incapable of limiting the losses. Instead, attention should be paid to the second demand cluster, located at 113.50 and formed by the weekly S2 and the monthly S1.

Traders' Sentiment

There are now 54% of traders with a positive outlook towards the US Dollar today, compared to 53% on Wednesday. The portion of purchase orders, however, surged from 55 to 68%.
 

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

