USD/JPY Falls on Monday The US Dollar lost ground against the Japanese Yen, as the currency exchange rate depreciated during Monday's trading session. The main reason for that was the fact that the pair ended Friday's trading at 117.36, and with the start of a new week that mark was below a new level of resistance. The pair began Monday below the weekly PP at 117.39. It is possible that the pair will soon fall to the 116.54 mark, as there are no other support levels before that. Daily chart It seems that the situation has reversed, as the weekly levels of significance changed. All of the SMAs are now located above the rate and combined with the weekly PP form a strong resistance at the level of 117.40. In addition there is a clear medium term down trend. Hourly chart