|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group |
Dec 27 16 04:41 GMT
|
USD/JPY Falls on Monday
The US Dollar lost ground against the Japanese Yen, as the currency exchange rate depreciated during Monday's trading session. The main reason for that was the fact that the pair ended Friday's trading at 117.36, and with the start of a new week that mark was below a new level of resistance. The pair began Monday below the weekly PP at 117.39. It is possible that the pair will soon fall to the 116.54 mark, as there are no other support levels before that.
Daily chart
It seems that the situation has reversed, as the weekly levels of significance changed. All of the SMAs are now located above the rate and combined with the weekly PP form a strong resistance at the level of 117.40. In addition there is a clear medium term down trend.
Hourly chart
About the Author
Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.