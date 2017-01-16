ActionForex.com
Jan 16 12:35 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USD/JPY Keeps Struggling To Edge Higher Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 16 17 10:49 GMT

USD/JPY Keeps Struggling To Edge Higher

'With sentiment turning to risk-off, investors buy the dollar but they buy the yen more.' – FX Prime (based on Market Watch)

Pair's Outlook

On Friday the US Dollar continued to weaken against the Japanese Yen, following its two-week bearish trend, however, losses were insignificant. The given pair now has sufficient room for a leg up, with the weekly PP and the two-week down-trend forming immediate resistance only around 115.50, meaning the USD/JPY could surge more than 100 pips within the next three days. On the other hand, technical studies cannot fully confirm this outlook, thus, we should not rule out the possibility of the pair continuing to put the monthly S1 at 113.74 to the test.

Traders' Sentiment

Bears grew stronger over the weekend, being that 55% of all open positions are now short (previously 53%). At the same time, the portion of buy orders edged higher, namely from 65 to 73%.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.