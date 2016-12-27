<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY Rebounds from 117 Mark The US Dollar did not depreciate further against the Japanese Yen on Tuesday. A fall of the currency exchange rate was indicated by the technical data. However, a rare event occurred that affected the currency pair. Fundamental data affected a currency exchange rate on a daily timeframe. To be precise, it was the US housing starts, which were so low that the fall of the USD/JPY stopped. As a result an attempt to break through the weekly PP at 117.39 even occurred. Due to that traders are advised to review their short term forecasts. Daily chart The hourly chart reveals that the rate rebounded purely out of fundamental reasons. It surged past various levels until it was stopped by the 100-hour SMA and a descending channel's upper trend line at 117.42. Since then the rate seems to continue moving lower, as it is directed south by the 100 and 55-hour SMAs. Hourly chart