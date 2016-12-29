ActionForex.com
Dec 29 11:41 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USD/JPY Remains in a Bearish Trend Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Dec 29 16 09:43 GMT

USD/JPY Remains in a Bearish Trend

After a rather strong six-week rally the USD/JPY currency pair began to slide down, being in a bearish trend for two weeks now. A strong decline of approximately 100 pips today would confirm a descending channel pattern by establishing its lower trend-line. The trend-line would pass right between the weekly S1 and the 20-day SMA, making that a strong demand area. However, technical indicators are in favour of the positive outcome, implying the Buck could still recover from its current intraday low of 116.23. Nevertheless, such scenario would still provide material for the descending channel pattern to be emerged.

Daily chart

Wednesday ended with the exchange rate easily piercing the up-trend and the 200-hour SMA support area, following with bears pushing the pair even lower today. On the hourly chart there is no solid psychological or any other support to back the outlook of the daily chart.

Hourly chart
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2016 All rights reserved.