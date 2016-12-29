<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY Remains in a Bearish Trend After a rather strong six-week rally the USD/JPY currency pair began to slide down, being in a bearish trend for two weeks now. A strong decline of approximately 100 pips today would confirm a descending channel pattern by establishing its lower trend-line. The trend-line would pass right between the weekly S1 and the 20-day SMA, making that a strong demand area. However, technical indicators are in favour of the positive outcome, implying the Buck could still recover from its current intraday low of 116.23. Nevertheless, such scenario would still provide material for the descending channel pattern to be emerged. Daily chart Wednesday ended with the exchange rate easily piercing the up-trend and the 200-hour SMA support area, following with bears pushing the pair even lower today. On the hourly chart there is no solid psychological or any other support to back the outlook of the daily chart. Hourly chart