Dec 22 16 09:45 GMT

USD/JPY Remains Rather Flat On Thursday Morning Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Dec 22 16 09:45 GMT

"2017 should be a good year for the U.S. dollar unless the strong dollar kills corporate earnings." – Kathy Lien, BK Asset Management (based on investing.com)

Pair's Outlook

The US Dollar surged against the Japanese Yen on early Thursday morning. However, the gains were rather minor. The slight gains scored on Thursday morning were a continuation of the currency exchange rates late Wednesday's rebound against the weekly PP, which is located at 117.14. It is most likely that the currency pair will continue to surge, as not only the ascending trend is still viable, but also daily aggregate technical indicators forecast a surge of the Greenback against the Yen.

Traders' Sentiment

Traders remain bearish regarding the pair, as 59% of open positions were short on Thursday morning. However, 55% of trader set up orders were set up to buy the US Dollar.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

