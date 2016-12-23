<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY Remains Unchanged 'Yields spreads should attract more capital into the USD.' – Ray Attrill, NAB (based on Reuters) Pair's Outlook The US Dollar traded almost flat against the Japanese Yen on Friday morning, as it still remained above the weekly PP, which is located at 117.14. Previously, during Thursday's trading session the currency exchange rate remained flat, as it had not changed at all by the end of the session. Moreover, it had fluctuated equally both to the upside and the downside. Previous forecasts of a surge still remain in force. The reason for the stagnation is that tomorrow is Christmas, and many have already ended their trading. So happy holidays and a nice weekend from Dukascopy to you also! Traders' Sentiment SWFX traders remain 55% short on the pair. Meanwhile, 54% of trader set up orders were to buy the US Dollar.