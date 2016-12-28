ActionForex.com
Dec 28 11:40 GMT

USD/JPY Sets Eye on 118.00 Print
Dec 28 16 10:32 GMT

USD/JPY Sets Eye on 118.00

Demand, represented by the 117.00 major level, appears to have been sufficient to prevent the USD/JPY pair from suffering more losses yesterday, as it did during the previous week. The Buck added 31 pips against the Japanese Yen, successfully climbing over the immediate resistance, namely the weekly PP. The pair now has the potential to post more gains, and technical indicators are bolstering this possibility, as they retain bullish signals. However, the nearest resistance, formed by the weekly R1, is unlikely to be reached due to lack of impetus. Furthermore, the 118.00 mark is expected to prevent further appreciation, as it did last week.

Daily chart

The up-trend on the hourly chart slightly differs from the one on the daily chart, as here the pair remains support by it. The 200-hour SMA now shifted lower, bolstering the trend-line, making it more difficult for the USD/JPY pair to trade in the red zone today.

Hourly chart

 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.




