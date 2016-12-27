<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

USD/JPY Sideways But Still Near to Highest Price in 11 Months

USDJPY

USD/JPY trades sideway nearest to 118.65 highest price in 11months , of course , the pair is affected by Christmas holidays with low liquidity, therefore it's expected to continue the weak trading until the end of the week.

Hourly studies are mixed with no any valid signal. The pair is trading below 20 EMA but there are positive signals at MACD and stochastic.

On daily studies overall bullish structure stays intact but showed some warning signs with a break of tenkan-sen line at 117.59 but the price is still near to it, there are overbought signals at stochastic and RSI indicatingthat the pair need some correction moves, a clear break above 117.59 open the way to retest 118.65.

Conversely, key n/t barrier lies at 115.88 (20 SMA) sustained break we might have a reversal signal which will open the way for 114.45 (daily kijun-sen line).

Res: 117.60 , 118.65 , 119.25 , 120.20

Sup: 117.00 , 116.70 , 116.00 , 115.65