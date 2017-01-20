ActionForex.com
USD/JPY Takes Another Shot At Breaking The Down-Trend Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 20 17 10:31 GMT

USD/JPY Takes Another Shot At Breaking The Down-Trend

'The dollar could fall if Trump pushes forward his protectionist rhetoric in his inauguration speech. Some investors also expect more details on his policies, so the dollar could also slip if Trump does not mention any specifics.' – Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (based on Reuters)

Pair's Outlook

The USD/JPY currency pair barely edged higher yesterday, therefore, preserved the bearish trend-line. Technically, the US Dollar should weaken against the Japanese Yen today in order for the trend-line to remain credible. The pair faces two relatively strong supports on its path, the monthly S1 and the 20-day SMA around 113.80, and the weekly S1 and the lower Bollinger band just on top of the 113.00 mark. Both this areas could limit the intraday losses, but upside risks are also present today. The main target from above is the second trend-line at 117.44, but first the Greenback is required to climb over the monthly PP at 116.20.

Traders' Sentiment

For the fourth day in a row market sentiment remains in perfect equilibrium. The number of buy orders, however, slid from 57 to 53%.
 

