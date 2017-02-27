|
|
Daily Forex Technicals
Written by Admiral Markets
Feb 27 17 07:13 GMT
|
USD/JPY Testing Deep 88.6% Fibonacci Level At 112
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY is probably in a wave 1-2 (blue) unless price breaks below the bottom of wave 1 (blue). A larger ABC (brown) could be taking place within wave 2 (blue). A wave 2 (blue) correction typically last between 100% and 161.8% of wave 1 (see bottom scale).
The USD/JPY is respecting the 88.6% Fibonacci retracement level of wave 2. A break above resistance (orange line) could indicate that the correction is finished.
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is showing a bullish WXY correction (blue/green) within a wave 2 (purple). The wave 2 Fibonacci retracement (purple) levels are potential bouncing spot and reversal levels. A break above the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1 (purple) invalidates it.
The EUR/USD could have completed a bearish ABC zigzag (blue) within an expanded bullish correction via a WXY (green) within wave Y (blue).
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD failed to break above long-term resistance (brown) and showed a strong bearish turn instead. The wave count is therefore now showing a completed wave C (blue) and price could continue with the bearish momentum and break below support (blue).
The GBP/USD showed bearish momentum which has been labelled as a 5 wave (orange) sequence as a wave 1 (blue). Price could now build a retracement within wave 2 (blue) but a break above the 100% level invalidates it.
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
