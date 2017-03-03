ActionForex.com
Mar 03 11:32 GMT

USD/JPY Tests Key Resistance Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Mar 03 17 10:29 GMT

USD/JPY Tests Key Resistance

'We also changed our own expectations for a rate increase to March, from Juneю But still, we don't know how U.S policy will continue, and there are also political risks, which could possibly change the trend back to a stronger yen.' – HIS Markit (based on Reuters)

Pair's Outlook

March rate hike expectations continued to bolster the American Dollar yesterday, allowing it to approach the key resistance around 114.60 area. From the technical perspective the USD/JPY currency pair should now make a U-turn and continue to consolidate between 111.75 and 114.75. Technical indicators somewhat confirm this, as they keep giving mixed signals, suggesting the pair is to keep consolidating. On the other hand, the recent Dollar– buying boom could cause the immediate resistance area to get breached, which would open the door for a future retest of the bearish trend-line just above 117.00.

Traders' Sentiment

Today 60% of traders are long the US Dollar, compared to 62% previously. At the same time, the number of buy orders barely changed, having risen from 55 to 56%.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

