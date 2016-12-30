<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY Trades Within Channel's Borders Yesterday's decline in the USD/JPY pair's exchange rate was the last touch required in order to establish a descending channel pattern. Today a bearish outcome is highly unlikely, as the immediate support, which kept the pair from falling deeper down yesterday, is now also reinforced by the channel's lower trend-line, making demand around the 116.35 level even stronger. According to technical indicators the US Dollar is to outperform the Yen today, providing an additional sign of a possible positive outcome. However, the Greenback could reclaim the 117.00 major level today, but a surge beyond 117.25 is doubtful, as there the channel's resistance line coincides with the weekly PP. Daily chart The USD/JPY currency pair continued to decline on Thursday after piercing the up-trend on Wednesday. However, on Friday the pair began to recover, making its way back to the 200-hour SMA near 117.30, which confirms the daily outlook, as a strong resistance is located there. Hourly chart