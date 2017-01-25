<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY: Bounce From The 112.53 Low See Upside Checked At The 114.00 Level EUR/USD Settling back from the 1.0775 high and tracing out a small top pattern on intraday chart. However, the downside still limited with support starting at 1.0685 and where break is needed to see room for deeper pullback to the 1.0620 and 1.0580 area. Fresh high will see scope to 1.0800 then strong resistance at 1.0851/74 area. [PL] USD/CHF No follow-through on break of the parity level and recovery from the .9960 low tracing out a small rounding bottom on intraday chart. Nearby see resistance at the 1.0045 and 1.0064/87, recent lows. Would need to regain these to fade downside pressure and trigger stronger recovery. [PL] USD/JPY Bounce from the 112.53 low see upside checked at the 114.00 level. Would need to ragain this to clear the way for stronger recovery to 114.54 and the 115.00 level. Break of the 112.57/53 lows will see further decline to the 112.00 level then 111.36 support. [PL] EUR/CHF Working higher from the 1.0700 level and lift over 1.0748 expose the 1.0762 resistance to retest. Above the latter will extend recovery from the 1.0680 low and shift focus to the 1.0800 level. Only below the 1.0700 level will expose the 1.0680 low to retest. [PL] GBP/USD Strong recovery towards closing last session is keeping this currency pair on a firm undertone during intraday trading and push above 1.2568 resistance will trigger extension to 1.2728 ahead of stronger 1.2775. [W.T] EUR/GBP Follow-through below the .8600 level to take out the .8572 support keep pressure firmly on the downside and shift focus to the .8520 support then the .8500 level. Break here will weaken and see deeper pullback to .8450 support. Resistance now at .8651 and .8668, Dec high. [PL]