Jan 18 09:35 GMT

USD/JPY: Break Of The 113.00 Level Saw Downside Checked At 112.61/57 Lows Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Jan 18 17 08:03 GMT

EUR/USD

Rebound from the 1.0580 low keep pressure on the upside and see scope for retest of the 1.0653 and 1.0685 highs. Clearance will see bulls reasserting and shift focus to the 1.0800 level. Support starts at 1.0565 then the 1.0511/00 area. Only break of the latter will weaken and expose lower support at 1.0454. [PL]

USD/CHF

Setback to break the 1.0045 support saw further weakness to tag the parity level yesterday. No follow-through as yet though the downside still vulnerable and break will see previous highs coming into play at the .9956/50 area. Upside see recent lows at 1.0064 and 1.0087 now resistance. [PL]

USD/JPY

Break of the 113.00 level saw downside checked at 112.61/57 lows. Consolidation here seen unwinding stretched intraday tools but expected to give way to renewed selling pressure later. Lower will see further decline to target the 112.00 level. Upside see resistance now at the 113.57/76 area. [PL]

EUR/CHF

Choppy ranging action persist and showing now signs of breaking the 1.0680/1.0762 range as yet. However, chart pattern suggest risk for eventual break to the downside and expose the 1.0624 low of last year to retest. Only above the 1.0762 resistance will fade downside pressure and trigger recovery to 1.0800. [PL]

GBP/USD

Strong resistance at 1.2432 is currently stalling upmove with intraday trade attracting profit taking from longs , triggering current setback but the sharp rally last session is keeping upside momentum in play and dips to attract buyers. [W.T]

EUR/GBP

Saw sharp pullback from above the .8800 level as upside see .8854 high capping and keep strong resistance at the .8857/81 area out of reach. Break of the .8668/48 support see risk for deeper pullback to the .8600 level then .8572 prev high. Failure to hold the latter will return focus to the .8450 low. [PL]
 

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.

