USD/JPY: FOMC Minutes Eyed Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Feb 22 17 09:50 GMT

USD/JPY: FOMC Minutes Eyed

'I don't feel there was incentive-backed selling [of the dollar].' – Kenji Yoshii, Mizuho Securities (based on Market Watch)

Pair's Outlook

The USD/JPY currency pair successfully climbed over the immediate resistance area on Tuesday, but was unable to reach the 114.00 major level. The main target is the 115.00 mark, with an interim resistance lying on the pair's path around 114.40, represented by the weekly R1 and the monthly PP, which could prevent the Buck from reaching its goal. However, a strong impetus is required for a surge beyond 115.00, otherwise the consolidation trend is to be maintained. Today's FOMC Minutes could provide such a boost for the Greenback, but lately this particular event has been failing to strengthen the US currency substantially.

Traders' Sentiment

Bulls are barely outnumbering the bears, as 52% of all open positions are long. The portion of buy orders surged from 38 to 63% in 24 hours.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

