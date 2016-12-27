ActionForex.com
Dec 27 07:50 GMT

USD/JPY: Intraday Trade Exposed Strength With Focus Turning Towards the 117.63 Resistance
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Dec 27 16 07:28 GMT

USD/JPY: Intraday Trade Exposed Strength With Focus Turning Towards the 117.63 Resistance

EUR/USD

Intraday trade stuck in tight consolidation and push above 1.0499 hurdle needed to expose room for stronger rebound. Failure to clear the latter and a downside break of 1.0424 support will tilt focus lower towards last week's low of 1.0352. [W.T]

USD/CHF

A touch firmer within broader consolidation with prices inching towards 1.0320 resistance ahead of 1.0344 and only break of the latter signals bulls back in control. On the downside, setback below 1.0214 support to trigger deeper pullback. [W.T]

USD/JPY

Intraday trade exposed strength with focus turning towards the 117.63 resistance and break will expose 118.24 then stronger hurdle at 118.66. Above the latter signals bullish run from the 101.20 low back in motion. [W.T]

EUR/CHF

Sustaining the rebound from last week's low of 1.0679 and with 1.0730 hurdle breached, further rebound eyes 1.0757 then 1.0790. Only setback below 1.0701 support to reverse current corrective upmove. [W.T]

GBP/USD

Intraday trade tight in consolidation with prices staying below the 1.2313 resistance and break of 1.2230 support will trigger renewed weakness towards lower and stronger at 1.2083. [W.T]

EUR/GBP

Upmove from the .8333 low is taking a breather within current consolidation and lift above .8540 hurdle to trigger renewed strength towards next target at .8578. Only break of .8450 support to reverse current strength. [W.T]
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

