<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY: Pressure Returning To The Downside From The Fri's 115.45 High EUR/USD Struggling to hold the 1.0600 level and clear break here will see deeper pullback to the 1.0565 support then the 1.0500 level. Would take break of the latter to weaken and return focus to the 1.0454 low of last week. Would need lift over 1.0673/85 highs to see bulls reasserting. [PL] USD/CHF Staging recovery from the 1.0045 low but the downside still not firm and see risk for further slide to the parity level. Upside still limited with resistance now at 1.0150 then the 1.0200/219 area. Would need lift over the latter to fade downside pressure and clear the way for retest of the 1.0300 level then 1.0335/44 highs. [PL] USD/JPY Pressure returning to the downside from the Fri's 115.45 high and risk seen for break of the 113.76 low to extend the choppy down-leg from 118.60 high. Below the 113.76 low will see further decline to the 113.13/112.88 area. Resistance now at 115.45 then 116.05. [PL] EUR/CHF Stays in range above the 1.0700 level which keep the 1.0680 low out of reach. The upside see resistance starting at 1.0762 and clearance here will trigger a double bottom at the 1.0680 low and get stronger recovery underway to the 1.0800 level. [PL] GBP/USD View unchanged with opening break of 1.2039 support helping bears regain downside footing and turning focus lower to 1.1900 ahead of the major support at 1.1841. Only lift above 1.2122 resistance to help set up corrective upmove. [W.T] EUR/GBP Gapped up opening has seen rally above the .8800 level to reach .8854 high. Nearby see strong resistance coming into play at the .8857/81, prev lows. Would need lift over these to clear the way towards the .9000 level. Support now at the .8788/68 gap area and .8694. [PL]