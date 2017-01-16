ActionForex.com
Jan 16 08:05 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USD/JPY: Pressure Returning To The Downside From The Fri's 115.45 High Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Danske Bank | Jan 16 17 07:54 GMT

USD/JPY: Pressure Returning To The Downside From The Fri's 115.45 High

EUR/USD

Struggling to hold the 1.0600 level and clear break here will see deeper pullback to the 1.0565 support then the 1.0500 level. Would take break of the latter to weaken and return focus to the 1.0454 low of last week. Would need lift over 1.0673/85 highs to see bulls reasserting. [PL]

USD/CHF

Staging recovery from the 1.0045 low but the downside still not firm and see risk for further slide to the parity level. Upside still limited with resistance now at 1.0150 then the 1.0200/219 area. Would need lift over the latter to fade downside pressure and clear the way for retest of the 1.0300 level then 1.0335/44 highs. [PL]

USD/JPY

Pressure returning to the downside from the Fri's 115.45 high and risk seen for break of the 113.76 low to extend the choppy down-leg from 118.60 high. Below the 113.76 low will see further decline to the 113.13/112.88 area. Resistance now at 115.45 then 116.05. [PL]

EUR/CHF

Stays in range above the 1.0700 level which keep the 1.0680 low out of reach. The upside see resistance starting at 1.0762 and clearance here will trigger a double bottom at the 1.0680 low and get stronger recovery underway to the 1.0800 level. [PL]

GBP/USD

View unchanged with opening break of 1.2039 support helping bears regain downside footing and turning focus lower to 1.1900 ahead of the major support at 1.1841. Only lift above 1.2122 resistance to help set up corrective upmove. [W.T]

EUR/GBP

Gapped up opening has seen rally above the .8800 level to reach .8854 high. Nearby see strong resistance coming into play at the .8857/81, prev lows. Would need lift over these to clear the way towards the .9000 level. Support now at the .8788/68 gap area and .8694. [PL]
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

More from Danske Bank:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.