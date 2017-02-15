ActionForex.com
Feb 15 09:41 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USD Bullish Momentum In Between Fibs And Trend Lines Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Admiral Markets | Feb 15 17 08:10 GMT

USD Bullish Momentum In Between Fibs And Trend Lines

Currency pair USD/JPY

The USD/JPY has broken multiple resistance levels (dotted orange) and is continuing with its uptrend within wave 3 (blue). A bullish channel (red/green) is visible at the moment: a break above resistance (red) could see an acceleration of the trend whereas a failure to break could see price retest the bottom of the channel.

The USD/JPY needs to break above resistance (red) and the top to expand the channel and extend the wave 3 (orange). The Fibonacci levels could as support if price fails to break resistance (red) and breaks below the small correction (purple).

Currency pair EUR/USD

The EUR/USD turned at the resistance (red) of the bearish channel to post a new lower low, which keeps the wave 3 (blue) momentum alive. Price will not to break below the 100% Fibonacci target of wave 3 vs 1 to increase the chances of a wave 3 (blue) developing.


The EUR/USD completed a pullback for a wave 4 (blue) and is building a new bearish wave 5 (blue). A 5 wave extension (orange) seems to be taking place within that wave 5 (blue). A bullish retracement that stays below the 61.8% Fibonacci level of wave 4 vs 3 and the resistance of the bearish channel could see a continuation of the bearish trend. A break above that point invalidates the wave 4 (orange).

Currency pair GBP/USD

The GBP/USD failed to show a bullish breakout yesterday and is expanding the correction. The support (green) and resistance (red) trend lines indicate the key decision zones within a larger triangle (dark red/blue/dark rgeen).

The GBP/USD failure to break the top of wave 1 (orange) indicates that price built an ABC (grey) zigzag within wave B (purple). Price seems to be building a larger correction (purple ABC) within a wave 2 (orange) which becomes invalided with a break below the 100% Fib level of wave 2 vs 1.
 

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.

More from Admiral Markets:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.