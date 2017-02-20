|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Admiral Markets |
Feb 20 17 05:42 GMT
|
USD Decision Zone To Reveal Bullish Or Bearish Trend
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY seems to have completed a bullish 5 wave (brown) pattern as part of a wave 1 (blue). Price could now be retracing back to the Fibonacci levels of wave 2 vs 1. A break below the 100% level invalidates this wave structure. A breakout above resistance (red) could confirm and start the wave 3 (blue).
The USD/JPY is probably building a bearish ABC zigzag (brown) correction within wave 2 (blue). Price could bounce at the Fibonacci levels of wave B vs A (brown) price could move lower within wave 2 (blue). A break above the 100% level of wave B vs A invalidates wave B (brown) and below 100% of wave 2 vs 1 invalidates wave 2 (blue).
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD retraced back to the Fibonacci levels of wave X (blue) as price builds a WXY correction within a larger wave 2 (puple). The Fibonacci levels of wave 2 (purple) could therefore act as resistance. A break above the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1 invalidates the wave 1-2 (purple).
The EUR/USD showed a bearish bounce and price fell back to the 50% Fibonacci support level. Price will either break above resistance trend line (red) or retrace to deeper Fib levels of wave X vs W.
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD is in between multiple support and resistance trend lines. At this moment price is close the support trend line (blue) which could be used as a bouncing spot within wave 2-3 (orange) and a larger wave C (blue).
The GBP/USD seems to have built a bearish ABC zigzag (grey) towards the Fibonacci levels of wave 2 (purple). A break below the 100% Fib level of wave 2 vs 1 (purple) invalidates the wave structure. A bullish breakout above resistance (red) could see price move towards the Fibonacci targets of wave 3 vs 1 (orange).
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
More from Admiral Markets:
Latest in Technical Analysis