USDCAD Trading In Final Leg Of A Correction, A Reversal Can Be Near

On the updated chart of USDCAD, we can see that pair could still be trading in wave 2) or B), after recent rally from the 1.2969 level, where we labeled sub-wave B. As such this whole consolidation could be a flat pattern in the making, with sub-wave C now in motion. If we are on the right track, than we now expect a five wave move to develop in the mentioned wave, ideally towards the area of a former wave A at 1.3386 level, where bulls may slow down and bears can take over.

