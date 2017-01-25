<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USDCHF Looking For Some Support And A Turn Up USDCHF was in a strong uptrend in the last few months of 2016, so recent sideways price move since mid-December is just another correction or pause within uptrend. We see it as wave 4) that seems to be unfolding as a complex correction, with sub-wave C showing qualities of an ending diagonal. As we can see on the updated chart, current bearish intraday movement suggests price trading in final parts of blue wave v of C, that will ideally find some support and make a new turn higher around the lower line of an ending diagonal. A five wave move to the upside towards 1.0249 level would indicate that bulls are in control. USDCHF, 4H