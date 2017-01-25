|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Elliott Wave Financial Service |
Jan 25 17 08:51 GMT
|
USDCHF Looking For Some Support And A Turn Up
USDCHF was in a strong uptrend in the last few months of 2016, so recent sideways price move since mid-December is just another correction or pause within uptrend. We see it as wave 4) that seems to be unfolding as a complex correction, with sub-wave C showing qualities of an ending diagonal. As we can see on the updated chart, current bearish intraday movement suggests price trading in final parts of blue wave v of C, that will ideally find some support and make a new turn higher around the lower line of an ending diagonal.
A five wave move to the upside towards 1.0249 level would indicate that bulls are in control.
USDCHF, 4H
About the Author
Elliott Wave Financial Service
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.
In no event will we be liable for any loss or damage on your account in connection with, the use of our products.