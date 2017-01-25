ActionForex.com
Jan 25

USDJPY – Base At 112.50 Remains Under Pressure As Daily Tenkan-Sen Caps Print E-mail
Jan 25 17

USDJPY – Base At 112.50 Remains Under Pressure As Daily Tenkan-Sen Caps

Yesterday's bounce from strong supports at 112.50, where near-term base has formed, was capped by daily Tenkan-sen (114.05) that continues to limit today's action.

Bearish setup of daily technical studies keeps focus at the downside for renewed attempts at 112.50 support zone.

Violation of the latter would trigger fresh acceleration towards 111.97 (Fibo 38.2% of 101.17/118.65 rally) and expose psychological 110.00 support.

Daily Tenkan-sen and daily cloud top offer strong resistances at 114.05/55 zone and only sustained break here would sideline persisting downside risk.

Upper breakpoint lies at 115.60 (19 Jan lower top, reinforced by daily Kijun-sen), with break here to confirm double-bottom and signal stronger bullish acceleration.

Res: 113.76, 114.05, 114.55, 115.27
Sup: 113.36, 112.88, 112.50, 111.97
 

