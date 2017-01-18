ActionForex.com
Jan 18 11:05 GMT

Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 18 17 09:55 GMT

USDJPY – Bears Pause Above Strong Daily/Weekly Cloud Tops Supports

Extension of bear-leg from 118.59 (03 Jan high) found temporary footstep at 112.55, just ahead of strong supports at 112.20 (daily cloud top), 112.12 (weekly cloud top) and 111.97 (Fibo 38.2% of 101.17/118.65 rally).

Recovery action on oversold near-term studies was so far limited by broken 55SMA and extended upticks to be likely capped under yesterday’s high at 114.26.

Bearishly aligned daily MA’s suggest that bear-phase off 118.65/59 double top could extend further. Violation of daily / weekly cloud tops would trigger fresh weakness.

Alternatively, recovery extension above yesterday’s high and regain of daily Tenkan-sen (115.03) would sideline persisting downside risk.

Res: 113.42, 113.60, 114.26, 114.71
Sup: 112.55, 112.12, 111.97, 111.34

 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

More from Windsor Brokers Ltd:

