USDJPY – Bears Pause Above Strong Daily/Weekly Cloud Tops Supports

Extension of bear-leg from 118.59 (03 Jan high) found temporary footstep at 112.55, just ahead of strong supports at 112.20 (daily cloud top), 112.12 (weekly cloud top) and 111.97 (Fibo 38.2% of 101.17/118.65 rally).

Recovery action on oversold near-term studies was so far limited by broken 55SMA and extended upticks to be likely capped under yesterday’s high at 114.26.

Bearishly aligned daily MA’s suggest that bear-phase off 118.65/59 double top could extend further. Violation of daily / weekly cloud tops would trigger fresh weakness.

Alternatively, recovery extension above yesterday’s high and regain of daily Tenkan-sen (115.03) would sideline persisting downside risk.

Res: 113.42, 113.60, 114.26, 114.71

Sup: 112.55, 112.12, 111.97, 111.34