Feb 08 11:07 GMT

USDJPY – Bounce Above 112.00 Sidelines Immediate Downside Risk But Bias Remains Negative Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 08 17 10:24 GMT

USDJPY – Bounce Above 112.00 Sidelines Immediate Downside Risk But Bias Remains Negative

Bounce from new lows at 111.61/57 and yesterday’s close above 112.00 handle, prevented the pair from the second daily close below 112.00 pivot and sidelined immediate downside threats for extended consolidation.

Recovery attempts show signals of fading, with overall structure being negative and keeping the downside at risk.

Sustained break below 112.00 would trigger fresh bearish acceleration that may extend towards strong supports at 110.30/109.91 (ascending 100SMA / daily cloud base).

Daily Tenkan-sen marks key near-term barrier at 113.47 and only firm break here would neutralize downside risk.

Res: 112.50, 112.75, 113.00, 113.47
Sup: 111.97, 111.57, 111.34, 110.83
 

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

